Knox County leaders unveil Stellar Logo

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials unveiled the logo for the stellar program. Entitled Region Plus, the unveil is just another step in the process.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says, "We're just joining hands and showing the state that we're stellar and move forward with that process."

The city of Vincennes participated in the process last year. For the city, things haven't changed much.

Yochum says, "We're going to continue forward with the projects we put on our last stellar last year. Which were a park at second and main as well as a pier at the river walk"

The city of Bicknell hopes to use the designation on housing.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "Because of our success with the blight elimination program. We already have several parcels of ground ready for new home construction. Utilities are present and we have control over them."

Helping Bicknelll get housing credits for developers to build new homes.

The designation would help build a rail to trail for the county.

County commissioner Trent Hinkle says, "Its a quality of life initiative. But I know it's not only going to be used by our county and city residents but also I've talked to people outside the county who said if you build that I'm going to come to use that with my bike."

The three communities are working with Vincennes University and Good Samaritan hospital. All of these plans going towards one goal: to be Stellar.

Hinkle says, "Partnering with the cities and also with VU and the hospital it's just a great thing. So our world has been expanded quite a bit."