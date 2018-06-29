Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Disciplinary charges have been filed against a southern Indiana judge.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed the charges against Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier.

He runs Knox County Superior Court 2.

The commission alleges three counts of misconduct.

It stems from a case in which the judge was reportedly good friends with the defendant and did not recuse himself.

Johanningsmeier was reportedly cautioned about his involvement.

He now has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.