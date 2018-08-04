Clear

Knox County in support of new opioid clinic

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls on a frequent basis. They say roughly 50% of those in jail are involved with drugs. It’s an issue they feel can be helped with a new clinic.

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)-The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls on a frequent basis. They say roughly 50% of those in jail are involved with drugs.

"I mean we haven't had the deaths of some other counties that we've had but we still do have a serious situation here," said Sheriff Mike Morris of Knox County.

It’s an issue they feel can be helped with a new clinic. That’s why the state of Indiana is viewing Knox County has one of nine others to get a new methadone clinic.

Jeff Kelmann is the clinical supervisor for Groups Recovery Clinic. It's an opioid treatment center that has been Vincennes for less than a year. The locations all over the state doing what they can to help others.

"Obviously medication-assisted treatment with the use of suboxone medication. As well as weekly group therapy," said Kelmann.

Patients received medication through prescriptions for their addiction treatment, but the new clinic would be able to provide methadone on site. Hopefully helping even more in need.

"That is great, absolutely great. Phenomenal. Any, all help and resources we can get to you know again help promote to strengthen communities is greatly welcomed," said Kelmann.

For the Sheriffs Office, they are eager for all the help they can get. Not only for Knox County residents but surrounding counties as well.

"Unfortunately they don't realize they need help until they've hit rock bottom and this facility being in this geographical area will be a windfall for us in more ways than one," said Sheriff Morris.

News 10 will find out later this year if Hamilton Center is awarded the license for Knox County. Until then if you know someone in need of opioid addiction help check out the Group Recovery Clinics website here.

