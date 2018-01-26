Knox County highway department to get new trucks to maintain roads.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The roads in Knox County have had quite a work out this winter. Many who call Knox County home like Matt Keller understand it can be difficult to keep patched up.

"Yeah, they get rough. Some people get frustrated but you know that's the way it is," said Keller.

That’s why the Knox County Highway Department has been putting precautions in place to reduce road damage. Benji Boyd the department's superintendent has been doing what he hopes will protect the roads.

"We've got a ten-ton weight limit on hard surface roads to try and keep the heavy loads off of those roads. That will help somewhat from breaking it up and that's beyond potholes," said Boyd.

Now with the approval of the county council, they will be even more prepared to fix up the roads. They got approved for $950,000 to purchase new vehicles.

They will be getting six new dump trucks to replace some of their older ones. They will trade in five of them while the other will be used for simpler jobs.

"But these vehicles are 20 years old. A lot of times their down and we find ourselves without a vehicle in the middle of the summer when we need to do a lot of our work," said Boyd.

Even though the cost is steep it's a price that many who drive these roads say is worth it.

"The trucks themselves are going to make us as well next year and the next five years as they have been now. What more can you ask for,” said Keller.

It still will take a while for the department to get these trucks. They are expected to get them in before Labor Day.