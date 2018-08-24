VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge in Knox County will be closed starting on Monday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will be closing the State Road 441 bridge, or the Memorial Bridge, starting next week.
Memorial Bridge connects downtown Vincennes to Westport, Illinois.
INDOT says it is expected to be closed for about five days.
An official detour will use U.S. 41, U.S. 150, and Illinois 30.
Related Content
- Knox County bridge set to close for about a week
- Parke County covered bridge closed for repairs
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
- Visitation set for North Knox gym teacher set for Sunday
- Knox County burn ban lifted
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Completion timeframe set for McDaniel Road bridge
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- Bridge closed while crews begin repair
- Knox County burn ban affects local campers
Scroll for more content...