Knox County bridge set to close for about a week

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge in Knox County will be closed starting on Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will be closing the State Road 441 bridge, or the Memorial Bridge, starting next week.

Memorial Bridge connects downtown Vincennes to Westport, Illinois.

INDOT says it is expected to be closed for about five days.

An official detour will use U.S. 41, U.S. 150, and Illinois 30.