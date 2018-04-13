Knox County begins early voting but expects low turnout

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Stephen Ditsler and his wife came to the Knox County courthouse Friday. Ditsler has lived in Knox County for 63 years and takes pride in voting.

"We're both retired so we wouldn't have any trouble voting at the regular time but we voted early last year so we consider it a nice thing when we did work or if it's a nice day," said Ditsler.

The clerk’s office has a few extra employees to help run early voting. Knox County Clerk Terri Allen has been working for months to get ready for this election.

She feels this primary election might see lower numbers compared to the last election.

“I think it will definitely be lower because we always have a bigger turnout during the presidential election," said Allen

"So far roughly 70 people have walked into the courthouse to vote early but they're expecting roughly 600 people to vote before the primary election. They've also sent out 600 mail-in ballots that they hope to see mailed back to them."

"They like to wait until the last minute. We'll get them back the day of the election or the day before and they'll walk in and say we'll I didn't know if I’d changed my mind so then it’s just waiting," said Allen.

As for Ditsler he just hopes everyone will exercise their rights to vote. Whether it be early voting, mail-in ballot or on Election Day.

"I would just like to see everybody go vote this year. I'm mean it's a privilege we're not all that busy where we can’t vote. Go do it. You owe it to your country and your town," said Ditsler.

Early voting in Knox County will take place until May 7th at noon. There are also be open for voting on the Saturdays of April 28th and May 5th before the election.