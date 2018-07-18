Knox County Fair takes steps to keep people safe

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the first year in 4-H for Levi Telligman.

Levi says, "This one's a barrow. That one is a crossbred barrow. And then that's a Chester white barrow."

He knows a few things about pigs.

Levi says, "They're fun to work with. They're ornery, they'll bite your shoes."

Levi is one of many youngsters learning through 4-H this year. But thanks to a new case of swine flu in Indiana, they'll learn a little bit more.

Knox County Fair president Don Osborne says, "Just a lot of extra precautions. Put some sanitation stations up. We want to be safe. But we want the animals here for people from the cities to come out and see the animals."

The fair had a vet on hand when the animals were unloaded. Any potential problem pigs were additionally spot checked.

Additionally, the fair is giving fair-goers a way to keep clean.

Osborne says, "Two sanitation stations and sanitizers on all the barns. Not only the swine barn but all the animal barns. So people have sanitizers and everything as they walk in or walk out."

A final added measure is warning signs. The signs spell out rules to related to contracting the disease. All in hopes to keep kids like Levi safe.

Osborne explains, "It's important for people to see this and ask questions. We want them to come through our barns because we feel like we've got healthy barns to be walking through."

Learning and having fun, all while staying safe.