Public health emergency declared in Knox County after two confirmed cases of tuberculosis

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 2:13 PM

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a public health emergency in Knox County that was issued by the County Commissioners.

Commissioners issued it after two diagnosed cases of tuberculosis.

They say the reason for this declaration is to give the health department more resources. That means the health department can access equipment and hire personnel as needed.

Tuberculosis treatment requires an extra level of care.

Nurses are accruing overtime and approaching overtime limits. The Commissioners voted to temporarily re-classify some nurses.

This allows them to continue working and increases their work limits.

The goal is to make sure the patients get the elevated care they need.

