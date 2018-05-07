Knox County prepares for primaries

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting came to an end at noon Monday in Knox County. If the numbers are any indication, this vote means a lot to the residents.

Scroll for more content...

1,500 Knox county residents voted early this year. That's up from eleven hundred in twenty fourteen.

With the high early voting turnout, Knox county clerk Terri Allen says they are prepared for Tuesday.

Allen says, "We get our food ordered for tomorrow for in here. We get all of our equipment out and everybody is picking up stuff today. So, I think we're going to run pretty smooth."

Allen expects a high turnout for Tuesday. When going to vote, Allen advises making a plan before heading out the door.

Allen says, "They may have to wait a little bit. If they come early, like usually six to eight, is kind of busy because people go before work. In the evening, usually, four to six is busy. So if they can go on their lunch hour or in between it might be easier for them."