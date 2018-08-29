Knightsville Eagle Scout plans to rebuild local war memorial

KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Eagle Scout is taking on a big project.

Meet Hunter Strain.

He's an Eagle Scout in Troop Number 95 in Knightsville, Indiana.

He's currently working on a scouting project that focuses on rebuilding the Knightsville War Memorial.

It honors service members who fought in several world wars.

Crews built the memorial in the 1950's.

Hunter says its time for it to receive an upgrade.

"It's become more of an eyesore than it was a dedication. So I decided that since it really needed to be fixed up to really represent and respect our veterans and their sacrifices," Strain said.

Town Council President Steve Withers says when the project is complete he'll hold a dedication ceremony.