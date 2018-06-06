Knee high grass at a Terre Haute roundabout is potential danger to drivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Residents are saying to cut the grass at a roundabout near the airport in Terre Haute. Long grass is obscuring the view at the roundabout. People called our newsroom saying it's an accident waiting to happen.

A roundabout's purpose is to ease traffic and avoid congestion. But, it's doing the opposite of that if the grass grows any taller.

Jason Dorn, driver, has to use the roundabout every day to get to work.

"You don't know if someone is going this way or straight," Dorn said. "It's waist high!"

Overgrown grass is a potential danger to Dorn and other drivers.

"It definitely needs to be trimmed up," he said.

Drivers say they aren't able to see oncoming vehicles when trying to yield because the grass along the busy road and roundabout is so tall.

"Ya, it's pretty dangerous," Joshua Hooper, a driver said.

Debbie Calder, Indiana Department of Transportation, says cutting work is soon to take place. She says hopefully work will be done within the next week.

You can report road concerns or traffic hazards to the Indiana Department of Transportation. This is all thanks to a relatively new feature called INDOT4U. You can voice your concern here. You can also call 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).