Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money

The group partnered with IHOP for the fundraiser.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breakfast would have cost you six bucks Saturday morning.

That's thanks to Pancake Day for the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.

All proceeds go to helping programs for kids in the Wabash Valley.

Kiwanis Pancake Day is an annual event. Be on the lookout for the dates for next year's fundraiser.

