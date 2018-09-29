Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breakfast would have cost you six bucks Saturday morning.

That's thanks to Pancake Day for the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.

The group partnered with IHOP for the fundraiser.

All proceeds go to helping programs for kids in the Wabash Valley.

Kiwanis Pancake Day is an annual event. Be on the lookout for the dates for next year's fundraiser.