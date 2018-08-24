(FDA) - King Bio is voluntarily recalling the below products to the consumer level.

A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling the products and lot numbers below.

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

A full list of the recalled medicines and lot numbers are available on the FDA's website. The recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of the following products:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

The recall also includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of these medications, SafeCare Rx For Professional Use Only:

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children's Cough (SCRX)

Children's Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children's Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children's Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children's Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children's Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

King Bio is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use/distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return product. These products were distributed Nationwide to distributors and retail stores August 2017 - July 2018.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com, Monday - Thursday 830am - 330pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178



This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.