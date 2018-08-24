Clear

32 children's medicines recalled for possible "microbial contamination"

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:26 AM

(FDA) - King Bio is voluntarily recalling the below products to the consumer level.

A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling the products and lot numbers below.

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

A full list of the recalled medicines and lot numbers are available on the FDA's website. The recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of the following products:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
Children's Appetite & Weight
Children's Appetite Enhance
Children's Cough Relief
Children's Fever Reliever
Children's Growth & Development
DK Newborn Tonic
DK Nosebleed Relief
TonsilPlex
Children's Ear Relief Formula
DK Teething
DK Colic Relief
Tummy Aches
Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief
Kids Stress & Anxiety
Kids Sleep Aid
Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
Kids Candida 4 oz
The recall also includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of these medications, SafeCare Rx For Professional Use Only:

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
Children's Cough (SCRX)
Children's Ear Formula (SCRX)
Children's Fever Reliever (SCRX)
Children's Growth & Development (SCRX)
Colic Relief (SCRX)
Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
Teething (SCRX)
Tummy Aches (SCRX)
Children's Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
Children's Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

King Bio is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use/distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return product. These products were distributed Nationwide to distributors and retail stores August 2017 - July 2018.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com, Monday - Thursday 830am - 330pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178


This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving