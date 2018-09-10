Local kids get ready for Blues Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost show time for one local band.

That band is the ISU Rockband, they are made up of local kids.

Many of them take part in the school's Summer Rock Camp.

Members are preparing for Blues at the Crossroads.

"I'm really excited. This is my first year getting to coach them before they go on stage, so I want to make sure they're really ready. They've been ready before and they're really good players," Music coach Diyo Muyumva said.

Blues at the Crossroads begins on Friday, September 14th.

Bands begin at 6:15 on Friday, but the kids debut their ban at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, click here.