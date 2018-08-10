Kids learn through books at Family Fun Night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, families let their imaginations run loose at the Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.
The library hosted Family Fun Night.
Families explored famous children's book characters through games and art.
The was the last event like this for a while, but the library hopes to plan different kinds of community outreach events.
