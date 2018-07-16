Clear
Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Kids participating in this year's events say it is a time they look forward to because they get to show-off what they've learned.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Fair season continues across the Wabash Valley. The Clay County 4-H Fair began Saturday.

10-year-old Kylie Watts was at the fair Sunday for the Horse and Pony Showmanship contest. This was her second year participating. She strutted her stuff alongside her horse after the others in her age group competed.

Watts says, "I wanted to go last that way I could see other people do it and get a better experience."

While she did not place, her mom says Watts improved from last year. Watts agrees she has learned a lot.

Watts says, "You learn how to ride with the horse. You learn to be lovable with them."

Watts is one of seven hundred kids participating in Clay County 4-H contests this year.

Jeff Pell is the Clay County Purdue Extensions 4-H Youth Development Educator. He says kids like Watts can get a lot out of 4-H programs.

"The kids are all out here to have fun but at the same time... they're learning life skills such as responsibility, how to communicate with others, working toward a common goal and just being involved with their community is our main goal for 4-H and trying to accomplish the things that they can do in leadership, citizenship and those kinds of things as well."

The Clay County 4-H Fair continues through July 20th. To see the fair schedule, click here.

