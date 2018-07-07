Kids learn about minerals at Marshall summer camp

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A group of kids in Illinois got some hands-on experience at their summer camp program.
The Marshall Area Youth Network continued its summer food program.
It's a summer camp for kids to learn how to eat healthier and stay active.
On Friday, the Terre Haute Children's Museum brought fun activities.
Kids learned how to identify different kinds of minerals.
The youth network hopes these kids will be inspired to look for a career in science.
The Summer Food and Fun program is still accepting kids to take part in their activities.
The program will wrap up at the end of July.
They have activities taking place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
