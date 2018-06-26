Kids lay the tracks for potential new Children's Museum exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are engineering a new exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum...and it's all about trains.

Kids in first through fourth grades are learning all about locomotives at a special camp this week.

Organizers say it's a real-world experience for the kids.

As an added bonus, it will help museum staff create an exhibit they've been wanting.

"We've always wanted one (a train exhibit) but we didn't quite know where to start. These kids are going to give us that boost to help us," Director of Education Renee Henry said.

Ideas for the project will be presented to staff and parents on Friday.

There are more camps coming up this summer.

