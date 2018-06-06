Clear

Kids in the kitchen, cooking classes let little ones learn to cook

It's never too early to get your children learning in the kitchen.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too early to get your children learning in the kitchen.

Children ages four through 12 can get cooking in Deming Park this summer.

It's an event hosted by Terre Haute Parks and Recreation.

Wednesday was the first class.

The theme for the day was beach treats.

They made crab cupcakes, under the sea graham crackers, and ocean flow drinks.

Organizers say the kids just really enjoy what they get to do.

It costs $7 per class, and there are four classes left.

You can sign up right here.

One last pleasant night.
