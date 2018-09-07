Kids have the chance to hunt for free this weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The fall season is creeping up on us, and that means hunting season is right around the corner.

This weekend, kids under 17 can hunt for free.

On Saturday and Sunday, they won't need a license...just an adult to accompany them.

They will be able to hunt for any legal game that is in season.

This weekend, it is dove and squirrel,

The adult can only carry a handgun - if it is carried lawfully, and they must have the own license.