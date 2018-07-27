Kids have fun at back to school event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are in the final stretch of summer before heading back to school.

On Thursday, a local organization was all about giving them a fun event.

Signature Healthcare hosted a Back to School Bash.

There were bounce houses, games, food, cotton candy, and so much more.

They also provided some school supplies for the kids.

Employees say they treat everyone as family and the kids brighten up the environment.