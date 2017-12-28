Kids have a fun chance to ring in the New Year.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids can have a celebration of their own this New Year!

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is hosting a Balloon Drop.

It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Families are invited to come enjoy snacks, make crafts, and even have a dance party.

“The families can enjoy that time together and they can have their own celebration. And they can make it special and create memories together to ring in the New Year,” Lynn Hughes from the Children’s Museum said.

Organizers say it’s a fun event that kids can attend without having to stay up late.