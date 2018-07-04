Kids get 'Movin and Groovin' at special summer camp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are exploring music this summer through a special camp.

Tuesday's Art Sampler class was called 'Movin and Groovin.'

The Community School of the Arts at Indiana State University holds camps like these throughout the summer.

They allow students to get a new view through several kinds of art.

Instructors hope the students take away important lessons.

"We've been doing a lot of folk dances that go from different countries. So we're just teaching dances and trying to incorporate a little culture and stuff they can take back with them and know for the rest of their lives," Instructor Brooke Meadows said.