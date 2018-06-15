TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer camps are in full swing all around the Wabash Valley.

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County YMCA had a sweet treat for kids on Friday.

Sweet Science Yogurt and Ice Cream was at the Y.

Kids had the chance to work with liquid nitrogen.

Learning how it reacted with Captain Crunch and ice cream.

Sweet Science showed the kids that learning can still be fun.

"When they see what they did and then they get to eat it, they're like oh my gosh...I'm a scientist now too. So, it's pretty cool," Assistant Camp Director Courtney Johnson said.

If your child missed this one, the Sweet Science Lab will be back next month.

To learn more, click here.