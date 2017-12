TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If your child has a creative imagination, this is a program that may interest them!

Scroll for more content...

The Purdue Extension Program has set up activities for children.

It's all part of their 4-H Youth Development program.

It includes working with robots and learning computer coding.

Thursday's challenge was to build a marshmallow catapult.

Organizers say it's good for kids who like to build things.

They hope to continue to offer the program once a month.