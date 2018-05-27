Kicking off the summer with a splash!

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Clay County kicked off the summer with a splash!

Scroll for more content...

The Forest Park Pool in Brazil is officially open for business!

The pool opened Saturday afternoon and will remain open from now, every day, until August 5th.

Organizers told us the pool provides easy access to families looking for summer time fun!

"This gives them an outdoor option where they can come and enjoy the sun, and take their kids and have a family activity at an affordable price," said Ryan Penrod, CEO of the YMCAs of the Wabash Valley.

The YMCA and the city of Brazil have partnered up to bring this service to the community.

If you have a birthday coming up, management hopes you'll consider the pool as a place for your party! If you're interested in setting up a pool party, you can contact the aquatics director at (812) 446-2411 or visit their Facebook page.