Kickball for Casy event set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help support local kids.
Chances and Services for Youth is hosting 'Kickball for Casy.'
It's coming up this Saturday, September 22nd.
The event will take place at Strive 365.
Organizers are encouraging local businesses to create their own teams.
They say the money raised from the event will benefit local kids.
