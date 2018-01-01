wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

Kevin's Weather Blog: Fewer lightning deaths

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 9:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 9:13 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

According to an article in USA Today, 2017 saw fewer lightning deaths than any other year on record.

Over the last decade, an average of 27 people are killed each year by lightning. In 2017, 16 were killed, the lowest number since reliable records began in 1940.

One possible reason, according to Ronald Holle, is that more people now live in urban areas, rather than in the country where open areas can make lightning strikes more likely.

In 1943, a whopping 432 people died as the result of a lightning strike! Certainly, lightning safety efforts by the National Weather Service have helped. While lightning deaths have fallen, people still die from lightning strikes.

With this in mind, it’s important to remember the weather service saying, “When The Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

