Kenneth Pitts Junior extradited to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A murder suspect has been returned to Vigo County from out of state.

We're talking about Kenneth Pitts Junior. He's accused of murdering Alice Anita Oswald.

Oswald turned up missing last November. They found her body in a Vigo County pond a few months later.

After police named Pitts as the murder suspect, the search for him began.

Back in May, Pitts was found at a camp site in Nevada and arrested. He's been in jail out of state ever since.

Jail records show Pitts was booked into the Vigo County Jail Saturday night, just before midnight.

Jail records also show Pitts faces more than ten charges including murder, arson, and altering the scene of death. Because of his murder charge, Pitts is being held without bond.

Records show he's due in court Monday afternoon.