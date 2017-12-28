Keeping warm: Expert suggestions on heating system maintenance

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a busy time of year for Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.

Scroll for more content...

"Everybody's figuring problems out that they didn't have in the warmer temperatures," said Doug Andrews, President.

Andrews says calls are coming in, especially now with the drop in cold temperatures.

"We're finally having a winter that we haven't had in several years," he said, "and that in itself plays a lot of havoc with equipment when it's been accustomed to 40 and 50 degree temperatures, and then all of a sudden we go to the negative digits. That is very stressful to a piece of equipment, especially one that may have not been working quite up to snuff to begin with, now it's behind the eight ball."

A lot of the issues they're hearing from customers, he says falls on preventative maintenance.

"If you look at it like a car, you have to change the oil every so often, without that you're going to create engine damage," he said, "It's the same way with heating and cooling equipment."

Andrews says periodic check-ups on your heating and cooling systems are important. He suggests keeping an eye on air filters and making sure they're clean, as well as keeping registers in your home free from clutter.

"Make sure all the registers are free and clear, no furniture placed over them," he said, "Because when you impede the air flow, that is very hard on the equipment and it can cause a break down."

While you can't predict when the worst will occur, Andrews says it's better to work ahead and have your equipment maintenanced now rather than waiting until something happens.

"The weather is obviously unpredictable," he said, "but taking the time in the Fall to have a professional technician come out, check the system, make sure everything is functioning properly, making sure you have a clean filter in per the manufacturer's recommendations, anything that you can test the performance to where it will be there when you need it."

If you'd like to contact Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning, you can call them at (765) 832-9401.