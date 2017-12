TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Clear the area around your mailbox of snow or ice, or you might not receive your mail.

That's according to the US Postal Service.

A representative of the postal service says if snow or ice blocks your mailbox, mail carriers may not be able to stop.

They also ask that you shovel a walkway to your home if you are expecting a package that would need to be delivered to your front door.