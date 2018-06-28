Keep in mind your local veterans, Fourth of July can be painful for some

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Fourth of July is a week away. It's a time to celebrate America's independence. But, for veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the holiday can be difficult.

Eight years ago, Elias Donker experienced his first Fourth of July after getting out of the United States Army.

"I definitely look around when I hear anything, whether it's fireworks or gunshots," Donker said. "I had the enemies shoot at me with machine guns, rockets, and missiles."

Donkers has done three tours in Iraq says he's been fortunate enough to not have suffered from PTSD. But, he says for others it can be difficult to cope with the sounds and noises that surround the holiday.





"You feel different," Donker said. "You feel a little bit of that distance between you and the majority of people who have never been shot at, rocketed, or had anything blown up in front of them."

Since being back, Donker has thrown large firework displays for local veterans. His hope is that they will get used to the loud 'booms' again.

"Your enemy's failed and you are still here," he said. "That is worth celebrating."

But, it's the unanticipated ones Donker says most veterans struggle with.

Bill Little, the veteran program coordinator at the Hamilton Center, treats all ages of post-traumatic stress disorder. He says this time of year can be extremely painful.

"It doesn't happen to everybody," Little said. "But it does happen to a fair amount of people. If you ignore it, it doesn't go away. It seems to get worse and worse over the years."

Little says get to know your neighbors and give them a warning if you know that they are a veteran.

"It's a simple matter of knocking on the door and say 'Hey you know we are going to set off some fireworks. Is that OK?'" he said.

Little recommends for people to seek help and talk with a counselor if you think you suffer from PTSD. For more information of the Hamilton Center's services, click here.