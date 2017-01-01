wx_icon Terre Haute

Keep Your Christmas Tree Hydrated

More than 200 Christmas trees catch on fire every year across the country, and the results can be pretty devastating.

Posted By: Eliana Sheriff

MEDFORD, Ore.-- More than 200 Christmas trees catch on fire every year across the country, and the results can be pretty devastating.

It can take as little as 30 seconds for a Christmas tree fire to engulf a living room.

Deputy Chief Greg Kleinberg says, "We've investigated Christmas tree fires here, a lot of times there might be a problem with the wiring or it's too close to a heat source."

The last Christmas tree fire Deputy Chief Kleinberg investigated was four years ago, due to a faulty string of lights.

And Christmas trees are as festive as they are full of fuel which is why you need to water your tree every day.
Deputy Chief Greg Kleinberg says, "A really green tree with high moisture content won't easily ignite but a dry tree will and then it goes up really fast."

Deputy Chief Kleinberg says many apartments have to have sprinkler systems but they see less of them in single family homes, which is why he recommends families install them as it could save your life.

