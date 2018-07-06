Kathy Goad starts as superintendent at Linton-Stockton school corp

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Beach Boys sang "you've got to be true to your school". You could say that people in Linton got the message.

It's this community support that helped bring Kathy Goad to Linton.

Goad explains, "That community support for the school. Everywhere I've been throughout the community, whether that's at a restaurant a shopping or anything like that, you see that red and blue everywhere. And so that, in particular, says that the school is valued in the community."

Goad is the new superintendent at Linton-Stockton schools. Her first day was July 1st and so far, it's been a busy week.

Goad says, "In the middle of summertime we've got a lot of hiring to do. So I was able to jump on board with that a little early before I actually started. I've helped the principles with some interviewing."

Hiring is not the only thing on her to-do list this week.

Goad explains, "Yesterday was the big fourth of July festival. And I was able to attend the parade and see many of our students. So I am anxious to meet our students as well."

The festivities helped introduce Goad to her new community. A community that she is anxious to get to work with.

Goad says, "As an educator, the most important thing that we do is to prepare our students for the future. So I want to make sure that what we're doing here is preparing our kids not just for the jobs that are out here today but what might lay ahead in their future."

A future that looks bright for this educator.