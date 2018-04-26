K9 Ivan puts paw on the Bible in official Clinton PD ceremony

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Clinton, Indiana can rest easier thanks to a new addition. Clinton Police officially welcomed a new officer into the fold.

He's fast and fierce. He's also a dog.



K9 Ivan has already been patrolling alongside his handler Officer Justin Nelson but Thursday he became an official employee. The swearing-in ceremony was an opportunity to acknowledge the team's success so far and their promise to serve and protect moving forward.

Ivan put his paw on the Bible during the ceremony with the help of the police chief and mayor.

Officer Nelson says, "He's a really good asset that's already making headway in the City of Clinton. I hope that they'd (the public) feel safer that we have this ability to use him to find what we're looking for and help keep the public safer."

Officer Nelson estimates Ivan has helped get seven grams of meth and sixty-two grams of marijuana off the streets. He has also aided in twenty-eight arrests.

"This dog really likes to do tracking. It's one of his favorite things to do. He also likes his bite work. He enjoys looking for narcotics, too but I would have to save his favorite thing is probably tracking."

Ivan is just sixteen months old and comes to Clinton for Takoma, Washington. Officer Nelson says it cost around nine thousand dollars to get Ivan and go through training.

"Ivan was purchased with funds donated by local businesses as well as local area families that came to us and really helped us get it taken care of. Had they not done so we would've had a little bit different issues because there's not really money budgeted at the time for the K9 program and new K9s are not cheap."

The department can still use donations to maintain Ivan. If you'd like to donate to the K9 fund just call the Clinton Police Department.