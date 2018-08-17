K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new K-9 officer is joining the ranks of the Terre Haute Police Department.

K-9 Pitts was introduced to the public for the first time Friday afternoon. The family of fallen officer Rob Pitts was also on hand to meet the new addition.

Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May. Since then, Top Guns has been raising money through t-shirt sales to buy the police department a new K-9. The only stipulation was the dog had to be named Pitts in honor of the fallen officer.

Police Chief John Plasse says, "I think he'd {Officer Pitts} be very proud that he's going to be out there doing the same things Rob did."

Chief Plasse and Handler Ivan Walker say K-9 Pitts is just a little different and that is why they picked him.

Chief Plasse says, "Just a little bit off, that's just kind of, that's Rob. I don't think it could be a better fit with the dog's personality."

Officer Walker says you can tell Pitts is ready to work.

"Of course that's the best way to honor and remember Rob is to take him out there and find bad guys."

K-9 Pitts was able to visit with the family of his namesake. Many of them were wearing the shirts sold to raise money for the K-9 team.

Steve Ellis of Top Guns says, "The community has done a phenomenal job at that and we want to say thank you to the whole community."

Chief Plasse says this is just another way to keep Officer Rob Pitts' memory alive and recognize his sacrifice.

"We'll never forget that and anything we can do to bring honor to him we'll do that."

Chief Plasse says K-9 Pitts will help the department at a time where the program is losing other K-9s due to retirement.