Juvenile to be charged as an adult for Parke County attempted murder

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in the face.

Now, police say the teen that shot at him will face a judge on Thursday.

Authorities say it happened around 6:30 on Wednesday at a home off of County Road 590 South in Mansfield.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Charles McCleery.

McCleery was transported to Indianapolis for treatment.

He remains in critical condition.

Police say their suspect is a juvenile.

However, according to officials, that juvenile is being mandatorily charged as an adult.

He'll go to court tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told us the victim's father was shot at the exact location about a week ago by a different suspect.