UPDATE: Juvenile appears in court after shooting incident

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Brazil, Indiana on Sunday. The Brazil Police Chief says the shooting happened in the area of Deloss and Depot Streets.

The Chief says police first learned about the shooting by a call to dispatch after 5 p.m. Sunday. The call was from the hospital, saying a person who'd been shot in the hand showed up for treatment. Police say that person was 20-year-old Gavin Johnson.

The Chief says a dispute between brothers is what lead up to the shooting. He says the shooter is a 17-year-old boy.

Officials say the suspect fired a shot with a handgun at Johnson and a woman. Then, police say the 17-year-old and Johnson got into a physical fight. The Chief says there was possibly a second and third shots, with the final shot hitting Johnson’s hand.

Officials say the 17-year-old fled the scene. They say he was later arrested outside of Brazil. He's being held in the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the suspect faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness. Officials say his first court appearance was Tuesday.





They say the investigation into the incident is on-going.