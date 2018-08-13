Justin Timberlake book coming in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake is looking back.
The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.”
The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut.
Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the “important people and places” behind his career.
He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.
According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with ’N Sync to his skits on “Saturday Night Live.”
