Jury selection underway for man accused of setting fire to Bridgeton Bridge in 2005

Jury selection is underway as the trial begins for an accused serial arsonist.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jury selection is underway as the trial begins for an accused serial arsonist.

Jesse Payne faces three counts of arson and one count of being a habitual offender.

Those charges date all the way back to 2002.

On April 28th, 2005, Payne allegedly set fire to the historic Bridgeton Bridge.

It was a total loss.

That same night, police say Payne tried to set fire to the Mansfield Covered Bridge.

The third arson charge stems from a fire police say Payne is tied to, dating back to 2002.

He was originally not fit to stand trial due to his mental status.

Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
