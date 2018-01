VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has been seated for a child molesting trial in Vigo County.

The trial for William Billings began Tuesday morning.

We've been told the trial is expected to last through Wednesday.

Billings is accused of luring a seven-year-old girl into a secluded area in 2016.

The child told police Billings asked her to help him find his lost dog.