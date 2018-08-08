Jury selection complete for Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a police officer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jury selection is complete and a Terre Haute man will be tried for impersonating a police officer.

On February 10th of last year, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office says someone walked into the Hamilton Center wearing a coat with a sheriff's office insignia.

An employee told police Steve Ferree identified himself as John Wilson and asked to speak with the Hamilton Center about a jail inmate.

Two members of the sheriff's office identified Ferree using surveillance photos.

His trial should wrap up on Wednesday.