Jury delivers verdict in Martin County double murder trial

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has delivered a verdict in a murder trial in Martin County.

Scroll for more content...

Jurors found Nathan Baker guilty on all counts.

Police accused Baker of killing Tom Tharp and Alan Sims in August of 2015.

At the time, Indiana State Police said the family of 52-year-old Tharp reported him missing. Their investigation led them to a home on Fred Sims Road. Police said The house belonged to 82-year-old Sims.

They found Sims' body lying in the garage with a gunshot wound. Officers later found Tharp's body lying in a garden near the garage, also with a gunshot wound.

The Martin County Prosecutor says baker stole Sims' gun and the shot and killed the two men. After, Baker stole Tharp's vehicle and drove away.

“It’s been a long time coming. We lost a huge amount of time because of issues surrounding Baker’s competency to stand trial. Ultimately, we got justice for Mr. Sims, Mr. Tharp, and their families.” Said Martin County Prosecutor Mike Steiner. He continued, “It is my hope that Baker will receive a sentence that will insure that he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

The sentencing range for Murder is forty five to sixty five years, Burglary carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years, and the Theft charges range from six months to two and one half years. Sentencing has been set for July 20th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.