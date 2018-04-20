Junior Achievement holds Hall of Fame dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley held its Hall of Fame dinner on Thursday night.

The organization hosted the community leaders who help make the program a reality.

Junior Achievement teaches local students the value of money.

Organizers say teaching the next generation of students is a community effort.

The group serves 10 counties.

It's behind programs like "Let's Get Real."

During the program, middle school students learn what it's like to budget and live life as an adult.