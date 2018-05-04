Judge upholds local man's murder sentence

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - An appeals court decided to uphold a local man's murder sentence on Friday.

A jury convicted Phillip Evans in the 2013 death of Joshua Thomas.

A judge sentenced him 'to 90 years in prison.

Police said Evans had a role in the beating and stabbing death of Thomas on New Year's Eve of 2013.

Evans said the sentence was inappropriate due to the nature of the offense and his character.

The appeals court did not agree.

The court cited his criminal history and the viciousness of the attack for the decision.