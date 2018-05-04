Clear

Judge upholds local man's murder sentence

An appeals court decided to uphold a local man's murder sentence on Friday.

Posted: May. 4, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - An appeals court decided to uphold a local man's murder sentence on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

A jury convicted Phillip Evans in the 2013 death of Joshua Thomas.

A judge sentenced him 'to 90 years in prison.

Police said Evans had a role in the beating and stabbing death of Thomas on New Year's Eve of 2013.

Evans said the sentence was inappropriate due to the nature of the offense and his character.

The appeals court did not agree.

The court cited his criminal history and the viciousness of the attack for the decision.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It