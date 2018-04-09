VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned Vigo County Judge Lucky Reddy as recused herself from the lawsuit involving the Vigo County School Corporation.

That lawsuit is against two former school employees and a local businessman.

Lawsuit details

Last week, Reddy filed a disclosure form.

She said she shared a dinner table with a defendant in the case.

In her recusal motion, she mentioned a public perception of bias since her disclosure.

This is a development in a story we've been following since the FBI raided the school corporation in June of 2016.

Franklin Fennell and Frank Shahadey are accused of taking thousands of dollars from the corporation.

The scheme involved inflated invoices from Michael Pick's business.

During Monday's school board meeting, we expect to hear from school board meetings for the first time since the lawsuit.

