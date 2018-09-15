Clear

Judge orders halal meals for '93 World Trade Center bomber

A judge says a Muslim man serving a life sentence for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing must continue to get meals conforming to his religious beliefs.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 10:49 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A judge says a Muslim man serving a life sentence for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing must continue to get meals conforming to his religious beliefs.

But U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in his order Friday did not require prison officials to make extra efforts to provide Ahmad Ajaj access to an imam.

Ajaj started getting halal meals on the eve of his trial last month after he was transferred prison in Colorado to Terre Haute, Indiana.

He objected to attending classes with the Indiana prison's imam because he believes the cleric is an adherent of Sufism, Islam's mystical strain.

Jackson said it doesn't violate Ajaj's religious rights to meet with someone with different views and that he still could have phone or email contact with another imam.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe