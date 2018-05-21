Judge grants Franklin Fennell one more week before he has to report to prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Franklin Fennell now has one extra week before he's forced to report for his 24-month prison sentence.

On Monday, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson granted him the extra time.

LINK | GOVERNMENT MOTION AGAINST FRANKLIN FENNELL

Originally, he was told to report to FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) Pekin, in Illinois, by May 30th.

He now has until June 6th.

DOCUMENT | JUDGE GRANTS FRANKLIN FENNELL ONE MORE WEEK

According to court documents, this was so he can "attend to certain personal matters."

Last week we told you that a judge denied his request for a two-week extension.

On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in federal prison. That's after a jury in December convicted him on all counts filed against him related to the stealing of federal funds while Fennell was employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.