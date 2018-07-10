Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge drops suit of church that wants pot to be a sacrament

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a pot-smoking Indianapolis church that wants marijuana to be recognized as a sacrament.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a pot-smoking Indianapolis church that wants marijuana to be recognized as a sacrament.

Scroll for more content...

The Indianapolis Star reported that the 3-year-old case in Marion Circuit Court was dropped Friday.

The First Church of Cannabis filed the lawsuit on grounds that pot was considered a sacrament under Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

In her dismissal, Judge Sheryl Lynch said the church’s love for marijuana does not count as practicing a religion. She also said allowing exemptions for illegal marijuana use and possession would negatively impact society.

The pro-cannabis church’s attorney told The Star last week he plans to appeal should the church lose the case. The group has argued that the government has no right to decide which religious beliefs should be protected.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field