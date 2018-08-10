INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has denied Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s motion challenging a consent decree to add early voting sites in Marion County .
Judge Sarah Evans Barker ruled Thursday that the consent decree was entered into by all of the parties in a lawsuit that resulted in the agreement, including the Marion County Election Board. Hill argued in a motion filed Tuesday that decisions on early voting should be left not to the courts, but to election boards.
The election board reached the consent decree with plaintiffs Common Cause Indiana and the Indianapolis NAACP.
The attorney general’s office says it plans to appeal Barker’s ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Indiana’s top elections official, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, criticized Hill’s motion as “reckless .”
Related Content
- Judge denies Indiana AG Hill’s motion in early voting case
- AG Curtis Hill’s attorneys speak about case against him
- Republican staffer says Indiana AG Curtis Hill groped her
- Early voting begins for Indiana’s May 8 primary election
- Judge denies lawyer's request for special panel in Vigo County Jail case
- Indiana AG challenges settlement over immigration detentions
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers
- Early voting numbers up in Vigo County
- DENIED: Judge says no reduction in bond for Teresa Pitts
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law